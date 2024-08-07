YouTube is testing out a new AI tool with Google Gemini, bringing it into YouTube Studio to help creators brainstorm fresh content ideas. The new “Brainstorm with Gemini” feature in YouTube Studio suggests prompts for you to do creative concepting for new videos. It will suggest ideas for things like concepts, trend notes, video ideas, titles, and thumbnails. The extra prompts from Gemini, pulling from Search, are meant to help you refine your content or understand what viewers are vibing with at the moment, giving you a better direction to go in. 10 Ways Creators can Use The YouTube Brainstorm With Gemini AI Feature Trend Analysis: Let Gemini do the heavy lifting and find trending topics or keywords that fit your channel's vibe. This way, you can ride the wave of what’s hot right now and get more eyes on your content. Thumbnail Glow-Up: Use those AI thumbnail suggestions to make visuals that pop. A fresh perspective might be just what you need to boost those click-through rates. Content Series Vibes: Need ideas for a series? Let the prompts help you brainstorm a multi-part story that'll keep your audience hooked and coming back for more. Collab Goals: Use the trend notes and concepts from Gemini to pitch dope collab ideas to other creators. It’ll help you find topics that both your audiences will love. SEO Magic: Use the Google Search-based prompts to create content that’s super optimized for search. It’s like giving your videos a better chance to reach new viewers. Real-Time Tweaks: Before you hit publish, check out Gemini’s insights for any last-minute tweaks. Whether it’s tweaking the title or shifting focus a bit, those small changes could level up your video. Boost That Engagement: Use Gemini’s ideas to come up with questions or call-to-actions that fit current trends. It’s a great way to get more comments and interaction on your videos. Explore New Niches: Thinking of branching out? Let Gemini help you explore subtopics or niches related to your main content that you haven’t tried yet. Fill the Gaps: Look at the prompts to spot any content gaps in your niche—stuff your audience might be searching for but hasn’t been covered much by others. Plan Ahead: Use Gemini to plan your content calendar with ideas that match upcoming trends or seasons, keeping your channel fresh and on point.