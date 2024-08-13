  3 CREATIVE Ways TO Use The New TIKTOK GROUP CHAT For 32 People  

TikTok just added group chats, and you can now chat with up to 32 people at once. Now you can finally share those TikToks with your friends and fam without needing to switch to another app. Starting a group chat is super easy—just hit the Inbox button, tap on Chat, pick your friends, and hit “Start group chat.” But heads up, you can only join if you’re invited by someone you follow back. And if your DMs are locked down, you won’t get any invites at all. 3 CREATIVE Ways TO Use The New TIKTOK GROUP CHAT Exclusive Fan Clubs: Creators can create private group chats for their most dedicated fans, offering them exclusive content, behind-the-scenes insights, or early access to new videos. This could also be a space for direct interaction, Q&A sessions, or even mini-contests. Collaborative Challenges: Use the group chat feature to coordinate with fellow creators on collaborative challenges. This could be a great way to organize a chain of duets, stitch challenges, or themed content where everyone in the group contributes their unique spin. Real-Time Content Creation: Gather a small group of collaborators or followers to brainstorm content ideas in real-time. You can share concepts, get feedback, and even workshop scripts or video edits together before going live with the final product. TikTok might be a little late to the group messaging game, but at least now you won’t have to jump over to Messenger or WhatsApp to share that funny TikTok you just found. People are generally excited about TikTok's new group chat feature, especially since it’s been highly requested for a while. They’ve started using TikTok's group chat feature for a variety of purposes. Some are creating private groups for their close friends to share funny videos and memes directly within the app, keeping the conversation and content in one place. OK, since you’ve read this far, here’s a bonus way to use it: Live Watch Parties: Organize group chats where you can drop TikToks in real-time and react together as a group. It’s a fun way to engage with your community, share laughs, and build a stronger connection with your audience.