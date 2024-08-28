Instagram just rolled out a new thing called Profile Cards, and they’re testing it out with some creators right now. Basically, it’s a way to show off your profile in a more stylish and efficient way. The card flips digitally—one side’s got a QR code for quick follows, and the other side has yor details like your pic, bio, profile category, and any business links. The idea is to make connecting on Instagram super easy and fast. Even though they’ve tried doing stuff with QR codes before, this time, they’re making it more user-friendly and noticeable in the app. It’s still in the testing phase, so not everyone might have it just yet.

4 Ways To Use The New Instagram Profile Cards For Creators Networking at Events: Use the QR code on your Profile Card during live events or meetups. Instead of exchanging business cards, attendees can scan your code to follow you instantly, making it easier to connect and stay in touch.

Merchandise Promotion: Include your Profile Card in physical products or packaging. Fans can scan the QR code to follow you and stay updated on your latest releases, events, or content related to the product they just bought.

Cross-Promotions: Share your Profile Card on other social media platforms or websites. It's a streamlined way to bring your audience from one platform to Instagram, increasing your follower count and engagement.

Giveaways and Contests: Incorporate the Profile Card into contests or giveaways. Ask participants to scan the code and follow you as part of the entry requirements, boosting your follower count while engaging your audience.