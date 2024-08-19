  6 CREATIVE Ways To Use The New INSTAGRAM 20 Photos Feature  

Instagram carousels have always been a great way to release content, but now we have the chance to make it bigger and better, since Instagram has gone from a 10 photo max to a 20 photo maximum.

Now, you can get super creative, by telling long stories or showing products or services without overwhelming people’s feeds. Users can swipe through each image or video, so followers get a smooth, engaging experience.

Mini Photo Story Series

You can create a narrative across your 20 photos, where each image adds a new layer to your story.

For example, a day in your life, a travel diary, or a behind-the-scenes look at a creative project.

Step-by-Step Tutorials

You can break down a tutorial into 20 steps. It can be for anything from cooking a meal, a DIY project, or any how-to guide. Each photo can represent a different stage along the way.

Event Recap

You can show event like a vacation, festival, or party. You can share a photo series that walks your followers through the event, from start to finish.

Before and After Transformations

You document longer transformations, like a room makeover, a fitness journey, or a creative process.

Use before, during, and after shots to show your progress in detail.

Product Showcase

If have a side hustle (or even a main hustle) selling things online, show the features of a your products or services.

Art Series

Share a series of your art with each image representing a different aspect of a central theme.

Or you can document the evolution of one piece or create a series of works centered around a theme or genre.

