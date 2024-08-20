   
 
  Apple Podcasts Just Hit The Web - Find Out What This Means  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Now we have more ways of accessing Apple podcasts, since they just created a web version to use.


This will make it super easy to listen to a podcast from a web browser. No app needed, you can use your phone, tablet, computer, vehicle or whatever you like.

 

Creating a web version of Apple podcasts will make it more simple and easy for us to listen on the go.


It stays synced with your Apple account and will remember where you left off in a certain podcast, so that you can jump from device to device and pick up right where you left off.


Web podcast players like Castbox and Podbay, as well as YouTube and Spotify all offer this already, so this is really just a catch up feature for Apple.


Check out on the web at podcasts.apple.com/ 



  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
