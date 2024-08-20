  ElevenLabs Is Going Global - Find Out How  

ElevenLabs has finally launched its advanced Reader app globally! It’s been available in the U.S. and other countries for a while now, but a global launch will increase its reach even further.

With the ElevenLabs app, you can upload text content such as documents, articles, e-books to listen to it in different languages using a voice that you choose.

This global launch is a big deal for them because it means way more people can try out their app, which will make it more popular.

By supporting 32 languages, they’re also making sure that people who don’t speak English can still use it. Plus, now that it's available everywhere, they’re in a better position to compete with other similar apps.

The Reader app is the first consumer product that ElevenLabs has offered. It has hundreds of different voices as well as licensed voices of famous actors.

Powered by the Turbo v2.5 model, the ElevenLabs app improves text-to-speech conversion quality and speed. ElevenLabs is planning to add more features, including offline support and audio snippet sharing to name a few. The app’s main competitor is Speechify.

ElevenLabs has other products to do voice dubbing, voice overs and other voice interactions.

If you're on social media, you probably watched some videos there have been narrated by ElevenLabs technology.

