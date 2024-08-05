First Look: New APPLE INTELLIGENCE Features For CREATORS

Apple’s rolling out something called Apple Intelligence, and it’s basically a bunch of AI-driven tools baked right into their ecosystem. The idea here is to make everything you do on your Apple devices smoother and smarter, from personalized recommendations to editing photos and videos, and even live transcription. For content creators, this is a big deal. Apple Intelligence takes a lot of the grunt work off your plate by automating those tedious tasks we all hate. It’ll suggest edits, help you organize your projects, and generally make it easier to pump out top-notch content fast. So instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty, you can spend more time being creative and less time fiddling with the tech. We now have a first look at Apple Intelligence , since it was released to developers to get used to the new features and capabilities. It looks like Apple Intelligence won't be hitting our screens alongside the new iPhone in September. Instead, we’re probably looking at an October rollout, and even then, it’s just going to be a sneak peek of what Apple teased back at WWDC in June. Look for it in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Apple Intelligence is in the early stages for developers to work with, so it’s not ready for prime time as a consumer release yet.

It will improve and even change over the next few months, but the foundation has been set for Apple Intelligence release date in the fall.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has been working with these, and this is his verbatim response of the features available in the first beta version: The software offers brief suggested replies to texts in the Messages app, but the capability is just a slightly upgraded version of the reply suggestions that have long existed. Mail has more extensive reply suggestions.





There’s a new section in the Mail app that shows messages the system believes are high-priority, alongside summaries of emails.





It summarizes text messages and emails within notifications, rather than just giving a stream of the missed texts and emails themselves.





A new Reduce Interruptions Focus mode essentially serves as a Do Not Disturb option, while still letting through important notifications (like what appears to be an urgent text message, smart home alert or email).





There’s the ability to record a phone call and then have it automatically transcribed and summarized. Transcriptions are also in the voice memos app, but that has been present since earlier iOS 18 betas.





You get one-paragraph summaries of web pages and articles when Reader Mode is activated in Safari.





You can create a movie of photos and videos within the Photos app using a text prompt.





Writing Tools, a set of features that activate when you highlight text, can turn paragraphs into lists or tables, summarize and make text more concise, proofread passages and rewrite content in different tones.





Finally, there’s the long-anticipated new Siri interface. It has a new animation glow that surrounds the device’s screen and the ability to double-tap on the bottom of an iPhone or iPad to activate the “Type to Siri” option. There’s also the ability to better maintain context across queries.

So Apple Intelligence has some promising features, but it’s hit or miss so far. Email summaries are useful, especially for previews, but text message summaries, particularly in group chats, are disappointing. The Writing Tools are solid, offering a Grammarly-like experience, but nothing revolutionary. The standout is the phone call recording with transcripts and summaries, which works almost flawlessly and is a great time-saver. However, not everything is impressive. Reply suggestions in Messages feel like a minor upgrade, and the new visual cues for Siri and Type to Siri, while nice, aren’t groundbreaking. The dual search interfaces—Type to Siri and Spotlight—could be confusing. Key features like Genmoji and AI-powered Image Playground are missing in this beta, so there’s not enough here yet to justify an upgrade for current iPhone users.