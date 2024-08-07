  First Look: New SIRI AI Features For CREATORS And Release Date  

Siri's getting a facelift this year, but the real game-changer won’t hit until 2025.

That’s when Apple plans to roll out a serious AI upgrade. The new Siri will be way more intuitive—think on-screen awareness that knows what you’re looking at, personalized responses based on your data, and precise control over apps.

But honestly, even with these updates, Apple’s still trailing behind Google and Samsung in the AI race. They’ve got features like live-translation, better photo editing, and smarter search functions that Apple’s just not matching yet.

If Apple wants to lead in AI, they’re going to need to speed things up and offer some more groundbreaking features.



The new Siri features are expected to have a release date of with the iOS 18.1 update later this fall, possible even in 2025.



Here are the key new Siri features:



Onscreen Awareness: Siri will be able to take actions and respond based on what you are viewing on your device, making it more contextually aware and useful for specific tasks like interacting with apps you're currently using.





Personal Context: Siri will gain the ability to pull from your personal data—such as calendar entries, emails, and messages—to provide more personalized responses and suggestions.





Enhanced App Integration: Siri will support a dozen new app intents, allowing it to perform actions across third-party apps more effectively. This includes browsers, eReaders, and photo apps.





ChatGPT Integration: Siri will soon integrate with ChatGPT, greatly expanding its knowledge base and ability to provide detailed answers.





Smart Reply Suggestions: In messaging apps, Siri will offer AI-generated quick replies, helping users respond to messages more efficiently.





AI Summaries: Siri will provide AI-generated summaries for emails, articles, and even transcripts of recorded audio, helping users quickly grasp key information.





Privacy and Transparency: Apple will introduce an "Apple Intelligence Report" feature, offering users detailed insights into how their data is used by AI features, along with options to export this data.





Focus Mode Enhancements: A new "Reduce Interruptions" mode will filter out notifications that aren’t critical.