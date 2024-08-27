Instagram Added Music To Profiles - 3 Creative Ways To Use This

Instagram has just added a new feature to include music on your Instagram profile. You can now select a 30 second from any track available in the Instagram music library to show some personality around your profile. This has to be from the library, because it has to be music licensed by Instagram. The feature is being rolled out separately to different Instagram accounts, So if you don't see it now, keep looking and it will show up eventually. If you want to add a song to your Instagram profile, go to the edit profile section, and you'll find an option to add music. You can then either search for a specific song or browse through selections that Instagram has created for us. You can also choose which 30 second part of the song you want to include. 3 Creative Ways To Use The Instagram Profile Music Feature Personal Theme Song: pick a song that captures your personality mood or current vibe. This could be your current anthem, favorite new song or a song that defines you. Promote New Music: If you're an artist or musician, this is a great chance to promote your latest single. Grab the best 30 second part of your song as a way for people to preview your music. Match Your Content Aesthetic: Alone the music with your profile to match the overall aesthetic of your Instagram feed. If your profile has a calm and serene vibe, choose something mellow that matches it. If your content is upbeat and energetic, pick a song that matches your energy.