  Meta Is Shutting Down Spark AR Studio - Here’s Why  

Meta has been pushing their spark AR studio for augmented reality, which allowed creators to create AR effects for use in Meta apps that use augmented reality.

Given that they're going to be showcasing their new augmented reality soon at the Meta Connect conference, at first glance it seems weird that they would shut down AR studio.

But I think there's more than meets the eye here.

I don't think they're shutting down AR production in general, I think that they’re deprecating AR Studio in favor of new AR creation tools that will be launching with their new AR glasses at Meta Connect.

Spark AR studio will be shut down in August 2024. Anyone who has built things using Spark AR studio will find their creations will no longer be available after January 14, 2025.

In a nod to the future, Meta said the following in their news release:

“Meta is committed to our long-term investments in new computing platforms that will bring us beyond today’s 2D experiences on mobile. With the decision to shut down the Meta Spark platform, we’re also shifting resources to the next generation of experiences, across new form factors like glasses.”

