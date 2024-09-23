What To Expect At Meta Connect 2024 - VR, Orion AR And More

Meta is holding their Meta Connect conference on September 25th in Menlo Park. The event promises developments in both hardware and AI, potentially reshaping how users engage with VR and AR experiences.

The conference focuses on the company's latest developments in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and other advanced technologies. The event typically features keynote speeches, product demonstrations, and sessions geared toward developers and creators. Mixed Realita is also on the agenda.

The conference starts on Wednesday, September 25th, and ends the next day. The Connect keynote is by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, with a Developer keynote at 2PM ET / 11AM PT. Check out the full program schedule on the Connect site.

How to watch Meta Connect 2024 You can stream it live on the Meta Connect website or you can watch it in VR it on Horizon Worlds. It’s likely that some form of archived video will be available afterwards, so if you can’t make it live, look for it afterwards. As for what Meta will show and and talk about at the event, here’s our best estimation of what to expect: Meta will make virtual reality more accessible with the Quest 3S, priced at around $299. It will offer similar power to the Quest 3, but cuts costs with lower-spec displays—perfect for those looking to dive into VR and mixed reality without emptying their wallets.

On the augmented reality front, Meta is teasing its Orion AR glasses.

While they won't hit the market soon, they're set to be the company's flagship AR product, promising seamless digital overlays for a true augmented experience.

Meta might also introduce its third-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses. Rumor has it they'll feature a heads-up display and come equipped with Meta AI. Plus, you'll be able to interact hands-free using a neural wristband that reads electrical signals from your brain.

Lastly, keep an eye out for updates on Meta AI. The company plans to showcase new AI capabilities powered by its Llama 3.1 model, aiming to compete with other big players in the large language model space. Integration into devices like Quest headsets and Ray-Ban glasses is definitely on the agenda. There will be speeches for Mixed Reality, with “Momentum in mixed reality” from Melissa Brown, “Get started with mixed reality” from Kirk Barker and Paths and pitfalls of mixed reality design from Alicia Berry are happening.



