New INSTAGRAM ALGO UPDATE: Views Are Now The Most Important Metric

Instagram is switching things up—now “views” are gonna be the main thing everyone tracks, no matter if it's Reels, Stories, photos, whatever. 

 

Creators can keep an eye on that one stat across everything. 


They’re rolling it out in the next few weeks, according to what they posted on the  Instagram’s Creators account.


“Historically we’ve shown different metrics for Reels vs. other posts, but we want to evolve this so it’s easier to understand how your content is doing regardless of the format,” Instagram chief Adam Mosseri writes in a post



A view is different than reach, Mosseri says in an accompanying video, because the same person can view the same piece of content multiple times.


While views might be the new primary metric, Mosseri also recommends that creators keep an eye on sends per reach. Both are “probably the most important metrics for anybody trying to understand how their content is doing on Instagram,” he said.


