  New THREADS Blue Label For Trending Topics: 4 CREATIVE Ways To Use This To Boost Engagement  

Threads wants to keep the app positive, and is adding new features to get people talking about what's trending. They’ve just rolled out a blue label on the mobile app that pops up above posts related to trending topics. It makes it super easy for you to tap and dive right into the bigger conversation.

It’s been available on the web version previously, and seems to be working well. So Threads is rolling it out on the mobile app in the U.S. as well.

This has the potential work better than Threads' current Trending Topics, which sometimes misses the big stuff, especially since Threads doesn’t really want to get into politics. But they’re upgrading that too—some people are seeing a new “Now” alert for big, in-progress discussions.

I’ve spent a lot of time on Threads and I can tell you that the platform works differently than X or other social media apps.

It’s really conversation oriented, not a post-your-link-to-promote kind of app. This means that trending topics are often centered more around discussion topics and conversations, which oftentimes are self-contained on the platform itself, not always around news-based happenings. Some trends are localized to the app.

That’s not to say that news doesn’t enter the fray, it’s just that Threads has worked really hard to make sure that the platform doesn't make the same mistakes that other apps have in letting self-promotional techniques and sensationalized topics take over like you see on TikTok and sometimes Instagram.

Here are five creative ways Threads users can leverage the new trending features to boost their profile engagement: Join Early Conversations: Keep an eye on the blue labels for trending topics and be one of the first to join the conversation. Posting thoughtful or provocative comments early on can position you as a go-to voice on hot topics, driving more traffic to your profile.



Host a Real-Time Q&A: Use the “Recent” filter to identify trending discussions relevant to your niche, and jump in by hosting a real-time Q&A session. Encourage your followers to ask questions in the thread, providing valuable insights that keep the conversation going.



Create Trend-Based Content Series: Spot a trending topic that aligns with your expertise, then create a mini-series of posts around it. Each post can explore a different angle or subtopic, encouraging followers to stay engaged and return to your profile for more content. Collaborate on Trending Topics: Team up with other creators by responding to trending topics together. Cross-promote each other’s contributions within the thread, creating a dynamic conversation that draws in both of your audiences and boosts engagement for everyone involved.