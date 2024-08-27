   
 
New THREADS Feature For Disappearing Posts - Find Out Why

  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Threads just started to live test a new feature for disappearing posts. The posts will disappear after 24 hours.


 It's designed to give users a way to share content of a temporary nature. The post will vanish automatically, just like stories on other social media platforms.


So how does this work? The original post and any replies to it will be deleted when the timer expires. This is a great opportunity for Threads to have a tool for creators who want to share temporary content or comment on live events.


Threads creators of course have mixed reactions to the new feature. The consensus looks like they think it would be useful for live event commentary or off-brand content overall tho.


As for now, Threads is currently rolling out the disappearing post feature in a testing phase. It's available to a select group of users, and the platform will gather feedback on how it's being used before considering it for a wider release.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
