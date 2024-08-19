   
 
New X ANALYTICS Are Rolling Out For CREATORS - How To Use

  
     
X is dropping some new analytics tools that give you a way better breakdown of how your tweets are doing—like, you can see exactly who’s engaging, when, and even get some of those demographic insights back. 


Now we can get a clear picture of how our content is being responded to with our audiences with breakdowns of things like time and demographics. 


But here’s the kicker: it’s only for X Premium subscribers. If you’re running a business or trying to grow your influence, it might be worth it. 


It will give you the power of a marketing team, with details on your posts and audience engagement.

 

You can see what demographics your content resonates with and when they're active. This is great for figuring out the best times to post for maximum reach.

 

And the interface is really user-friendly; you don't need to be a tech expert to navigate it.

 

They’re testing it out right now, so it’s not fully available yet, but it’s expected to roll out soon for those who are premium subscribers.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
