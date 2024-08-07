  OPENAI Just Rolled Out A NEW Feature For CREATORS  

OpenAI is rolling out Structured Outputs in their API to make sure the data coming out of the models is super clean and organized, like perfectly filling out a form.

Why is this important to you as a creator? You want to create your app, website or software in a way that works best.

For example, if you search for something that includes the word apple, are you talking about the fruit or the tech company? Structured data helps them determine which info to give you as a searcher.

This makes it way easier for developers to build stuff that works flawlessly without any unexpected surprises. It means keeping things consistent and making sure the info is always in the right format, so everything just clicks and runs smoothly.

Structured data is basically just organizing info in a way that’s super easy for computers to get. Think of it like filling out a form with clear sections, like your name, address, and all that—it just makes everything click together without any mess-ups. When everything’s laid out like this, different systems can understand and work with the data without any hiccups.

JSON Schemas help creators make sure that the data sent between apps, websites and software components is always in the right format, which cuts down on mistakes and makes the development process smoother.

It helps search engines determine what an app or a web page is about, so that the search engine can determine how to classify it to deliver it in search results.

It's like setting clear rules for how information should be shared, so everything works together perfectly and is easier to manage, especially in complicated systems.

OpenAI’s New Structured Data Features

New Feature: OpenAI introduces Structured Outputs in the API, ensuring model outputs conform to developer-supplied JSON Schemas.

Reliability: The latest model, gpt-4o-2024-08-06, achieves 100% schema compliance in tests.

Implementation: Two forms available—function calling with strict schema adherence, and a new JSON Schema option for structured responses.

Safety: Maintains existing safety policies, with automated refusal detection.

SDK Support: Native support in Python and Node SDKs for easy schema handling.