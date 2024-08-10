Outside Lands Guide: The Whole Weekend



Outside Lands started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage. Outside Lands has been a must-attend event since it kicked off in 2008, and this year’s lineup is no exception. Hit the Spacelab Outside Lands Festival Guide for full details on the lineup, tickets, live stream and more. Who’s Headlining Outside Lands? Headlining the main stage on Friday are The Killers, a post-punk and new wave band. Their sound is a blend of '80s-inspired synth-pop and rock, marked by anthemic choruses, catchy melodies, and gritty guitar riffs. Their music feels both nostalgic and fresh, perfect for big sing-alongs and emotional moments. Sabrina Carpenter headlines on Saturday, taking over after Tyler, the Creator had to pull out. She blends catchy pop hooks with heartfelt lyrics, evolving from her early folk-pop style to a more mature mix of dance-pop and R&B influences. Her music combines personal storytelling with polished production, creating tracks that are both relatable and radio-friendly. Sunday, country gets its spotlight with Sturgill Simpson, the first country artist to headline the festival. His mix of outlaw country and psychedelic vibes makes him one of the most interesting artists out there right now. What Else Can You Expect? It's not just the headliners drawing the crowds. You've got Post Malone trying something new with a special country set, along with performances from a diverse group of artists like Daniel Caesar, KAYTRANADA, and Grace Jones. Plus, if you're into electronic music, the festival has you covered with three different areas dedicated to dance, including the revamped SOMA stage. More Than Just Music Outside Lands is also bringing back some fan-favorite attractions. Grass Lands, the festival’s cannabis area, is open for the 21+ crowd, offering a curated selection of vendors and educational activities. Foodies won’t be disappointed either, with a range of culinary experiences spread throughout the park. And for something truly unique, you can even get married at the festival’s own City Hall in McLaren Pass, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Winter of Love. It’s a cool nod to San Francisco’s rich history with LGBTQ+ rights. Plan Your Weekend With up to 75,000 people flooding into Golden Gate Park each day, expect some traffic. The festival has a shuttle service and plenty of public transit options to help you navigate the city. Tickets are still available if you’re ready to join the party. Just head over to the Spacelab Outside Lands Festival Guide for all the details.



