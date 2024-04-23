Outside Lands 2024 started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage. Check back for updates on tickets.

Here's the latest Outside Lands news as of April 23:

The Outside lands lineup IS OUT! Hit the Outside Lands lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who's performing.





Tickets go on sale April 24 at 10:00 AM PST. You can get get weekend GA, GA+, VIP & Golden Gate Club Passes. Hit the buttons below for details and access to passes: OUTSIDE LANDS TICKETS OUTSIDE LANDS TICKETS ON STUBHUB





The "Outside Lands After Party: Poolside DJ Set & Ice Cream Disco" has been announced, celebrating the festival's 15th anniversary. This event takes place on August 26th following the main festival.





The Outside Lands 2024 dates are August 9 - 11, located in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA.





The Outside Lands lineup will be announced on Tuesday, April 23!





Past headliners have included Tame Impala, Paul McCartney, The Who, Stevie Nicks, and Metallica.

Other recent news:

Food: Nearly 100 restaurants, with a focus on local Californian cuisine.





Drinks: 30+ wineries and 30+ breweries, also mostly local.





Art: Outsider Art installations and other cultural programming.





Cannabis: Grass Lands, a curated cannabis experience, will return in 2024.





Age Policy: All ages.

Radiohead are the newest Outside Lands lineup rumor prediction to be added to the list. Hit the Outside Lands 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands will run wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival.

House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on!

The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop.

The SOMA Tent is in Marx Meadow and has an underground club, late night feel. It features house music all weekend as a continuous vibe.

It's produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents and Starr Hill Presents.

The previous Outside Lands lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Fisher, Lil Yachty, Noah Khan, Cigarettes After Sex, J.I.D, Interpol, Willow, Father John Misty, Tobe Nwigwe, Orville Peck, AESPA, BEABADOOBEE, L'Imperatrice, Cuco, Nore En Pure, Poolside and more.

Learn more about the Outside Lands experience including Wine Lands, Beer Lands, Cocktail Magic, food, Grass Lands, GastroMagic Culinary Clams, comedy acts and more.

The Outside Lands 2024 lineup and Outside Lands 2024 tickets are below!

Outside Lands is located in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. It's an urban park between the Richmond and Sunset districts in the city. It playes host to about 40-60,000 people a day.

The official Outside Lands 2024 dates are are August 9 - 11. This is its traditional weekend in August.

The Outside Lands map of the venue from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out

The Outside Lands schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.