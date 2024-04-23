Outside Lands 2024 started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage. Check back for updates on tickets.
Here's the latest Outside Lands news as of April 23:
The Outside lands lineup IS OUT! Hit the Outside Lands lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who's performing.
Tickets go on sale April 24 at 10:00 AM PST. You can get get weekend GA, GA+, VIP & Golden Gate Club Passes.
Hit the buttons below for details and access to passes:
There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands will run wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival.
There’s an Outside Lands Scavenger Hunt to support the Outside Lands Works fund. You have a chance to win VIP upgrades, FOH viewings and more.
House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on!
The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop.
The SOMA Tent is in Marx Meadow and has an underground club, late night feel. It features house music all weekend as a continuous vibe.
It's produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents and Starr Hill Presents.
The previous Outside Lands lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Fisher, Lil Yachty, Noah Khan, Cigarettes After Sex, J.I.D, Interpol, Willow, Father John Misty, Tobe Nwigwe, Orville Peck, AESPA, BEABADOOBEE, L'Imperatrice, Cuco, Nore En Pure, Poolside and more.
The Outside Lands lineup before that had Green Day, Post Malone, SZA, Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Polo And Pan all top the main lineup! The Soma Tent lineup includes Claude VonStroke, Dixon TOKiMONSTA Absolute, AMÉMÉ, Anna and more.
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved. Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >