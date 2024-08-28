   
 
RESISTANCE Miami Residency Is Back For M2 Season 2

  
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Since its launch during Miami Music Week, RESISTANCE Miami has become a hotspot during the festival week of Ultra Music Festival.


2024 will continue that residency with the announcement of the RESISTANCE M2 residency. The dates are November 2, 2024 through May 10, 2025.


No lineup yet, so check back for updates. Spacelab will provide news about the residency as well as the Ultra Music Festival.


It hosts sold-out events at M2, a nightclub and event venue in Miami. RESISTANCE focuses on techno and  house music.


RESISTANCE Miami has become a must-visit destination for people at Music Week and Ultra Music Festival. The iconic M2 Miami in South Beach has a top-tier sound system and captivating visuals.

 

M2 provides an unmatched clubbing experience that perfectly complements RESISTANCE’s dedication to delivering high-energy, innovative performances.


