Ultra Music Festival 2025

Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2025 is three days of music, pool parties and sun!
The festival typically takes place in March and attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world.
Here ’s how you can get to Ultra Music Festival: Brightline, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover. Get the at the latest information on Ultra Music Festival transportation modes & get tickets for each.
If you like Ultra Music Festival in Miami, you should also consider Ultra Europe.
Ultra Music Festival is located at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, Florida. Experience the magic of Miami as the festival takes over the park. It spans 32 acres in downtown and sits right on Biscayne Bay.
Ultra Music Festival is known for its energetic atmosphere and high-quality production, with stages and other festival infrastructure designed to provide an immersive experience for attendees.
The Ultra Music Festival lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
The previous Ultra lineup had: David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Zedd, Marshmello, and The Chainsmokers.
Before that, the Ultra Music Festival lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes and more. Oh yeah, Swedish House Mafia too.
The previous Resistance lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more.
The Ultra lineup before that had Alison Wonderland, Adam Beyer, Illenium, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Knife Party, Nina Kraviz, DJ Snake, Pendulum, Slander, Zeds Dead, Sofi Tukker, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Joseph Capriati, Sasha & John Digweed, Seven Lions, Tiësto, Kshmr [The Live Experience], Krewella and more.
