     
 
Spacelab
Ultra Music Festival 2025
Start Date: March 28
End Date: March 30
Miami, Florida, USA
 

Ultra Music Festival 2025 is a tropical oasis of electronic musicians and minds in Miami with a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more! 👏

 

Ultra music festival DATES AND LOCATION

💥 The CONFIRMED Ultra 2025 dates are March 28 - 30 in Bayfront Park, Downtown Miami, Florida.

 

Ultra MUSIC festival Lineup

💥 The lineup for 2025 hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

Ultra music festival Tickets

💥 Ultra 2025 tickets are on sale and available in General Admission and VIP packages!

 

Hit the button below to check on ticket prices and availability:

 

ULTRA TICKETS
 
ULTRA TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2025 is three days of music, pool parties and sun!

 

The festival typically takes place in March and attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world.

 

Here ’s how you can get to Ultra Music Festival: Brightline, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover. Get the at the latest information on Ultra Music Festival transportation modes & get tickets for each.

 

If you like Ultra Music Festival in Miami, you should also consider Ultra Europe.

 

 

 

 

What Is The Ultra Music Festival 2025 Location?

 

Ultra Music Festival is located at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, Florida. Experience the magic of Miami as the festival takes over the park. It spans 32 acres in downtown and sits right on Biscayne Bay.

 

Ultra Music Festival is known for its energetic atmosphere and high-quality production, with stages and other festival infrastructure designed to provide an immersive experience for attendees.

 

 

What are the Ultra Music Festival 2025 dates?

 

The official Ultra 2025 dates are March 28 - 30.

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2025 Schedule

 

The Ultra Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2025 Lineup

 

The Ultra Music Festival lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

The previous Ultra lineup had: David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Zedd, Marshmello, and The Chainsmokers.

 

 

 

Before that, the Ultra Music Festival lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes and more. Oh yeah, Swedish House Mafia too.

 

The previous Resistance lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more.

 

 

The Ultra lineup before that had Alison Wonderland, Adam Beyer, Illenium, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Knife Party, Nina Kraviz, DJ Snake, Pendulum, Slander, Zeds Dead, Sofi Tukker, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Joseph Capriati, Sasha & John Digweed, Seven Lions, Tiësto, Kshmr [The Live Experience], Krewella and more.

 
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
