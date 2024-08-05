   
 
  RUNWAY Gen-3 Alpha Now Lets CREATORS Start or End AI VIDEOS with Custom Images  
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Runway, a New York-based AI startup, has just rolled out an upgrade to its Gen-3 Alpha tool, which now allows you to use an image as the starting or ending frame in AI-generated videos that are guided by text prompts.


This new feature makes it possible to create a 10-second video in under a minute while giving creators more control over the final product. Available through a subscription, the cost of video generation is 10 credits per second.


For filmmakers, marketers, and content creators, this added capability enhances creative control, leading to more consistent and predictable results in AI-generated videos. Gen-3 Alpha stands out in the competitive AI video space by offering the unique ability to transform static images into dynamic video content, expanding what's possible creatively.


With this update, Runway is solidifying its position in the market, competing effectively against other players like Luma Labs, Pika, and OpenAI’s Sora, particularly because it’s publicly accessible. The ability to bookend videos with specific imagery is especially useful for maintaining brand consistency in commercial projects.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
