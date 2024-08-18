  SEARCHGPT Is Out - How To Use  

It's been talked about for weeks now, and the new SearchGPT has finally been released! It's beginning to rollout to a limited group of users so that OpenAI can get feedback and find tune delivery.

It's in a prototype phase right now, and it combines conversational abilities with real time information from the web.

SearchGPT doesn't work like the Google search engine based on keyword searches, it delivers a more semantic response and pulls from new information on the web as well as past information to deliver it in a conversational format.

To get your content noticed by SearchGPT and other AI-driven search engines, you’ll need to stick to traditional SEO practices but also dive into some techniques that align with AI and natural language processing.

It's like having the ability to do a Google search through the first three pages of links, then compiling all of the information in those links, and then write a summary. But SearchGPT does that for us all in a matter of seconds.

What OpenAI is hoping to do is give a more comprehensive and contextually aware search experience, so that SearchGPT will act differently than Google AI Overviews or Perplexity.

How To Use SearchGPT Look for the SearchGPT icon in the upper left hand corner of the screen.









Hit that icon and you'll be taken to a minimalistic screen with a search box.









Type in Your search and hit the arrow button.









What you'll get is an answer to your requests, as well as a couple of links for more information. You can click on the link to the right of the soources for more links.









Or you can hit the sources icon in the left menu to get a set of search results similar to what you would get with Google.









Hit the media button on the left hand menu to get a series of images related to your search.





When you want to start a new search, hit the magnifying glass icon and you can start again with a new search.


