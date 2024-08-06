   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
SOCIAL MEDIA                  
 
     
     
 
     
 

Stream Longer, Earn More: How YouTube’s New Picture-in-Picture Ads Benefit Content Creators

  
     
  Stream Longer, Earn More: How YouTube’s New Picture-in-Picture Ads Benefit Content Creators  
  Image created by Spacelab with Leonardo AI  
  By Spacelab  
     
 

YouTube is testing this new Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature for live mid-roll ads in an experimental effort to make ads less of a buzzkill during live streams. It’s being rolled out over the next few months and it lets creators run ads without interrupting the live stream.

 

Instead of yanking you out of the stream for a full-screen ad, these ads pop up in a smaller window, letting you keep watching the live content at the same time. 

 

Right now, it’s only showing up for a few folks on certain devices, but they’re planning to roll it out more widely soon.

 

For creators, this could be a game-changer. They can still bring in ad revenue without annoying their audience by interrupting the stream. It also provides an incentive for streamers to stream more often, for longer periods. The longer you stream, the more ads run, and the creator makes more.

 

YouTube’s seen some good results with this kind of ad setup before, with some creators pulling in over 20% more in-stream ad revenue. It seems like YouTube’s trying to find that sweet spot between making money and keeping viewers happy—maybe even cutting down on the urge to use ad blockers during live streams.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 