Tomorrowland 2024 - Terra Solis

  
     
  Tomorrowland 2025 - Terra Solis  
     
Tomorrowland Terra Solis  in Dubai just announced its third season, and it looks like another great year. The festival date is September 21, 2024.


Terra Solis is the Dubai version of the Tomorrowland festival experience. It happens out in the desert just 30 minutes away from the center of Dubai.


The lineup includes ANNA, Clayton, Lost Frequencies and more. Check out the full lineup poster farther below for a complete list of who will be performing.

 

ALSO: Tomorrowland 2025 Belgium Festival Guide


Chris Avangarde is the opener on the Amare Stage, which is a centerpiece of the festival.


Tomorrowland Terra Solis promises a magical experience to the people who go, it provides the legendary festival Tomorrowland experience in a luxurious way.


Terra Solis is a resort-style destination. It's created by Tomorrowland, and it  combines a music festival experience, luxury glamping and accommodations, as well as a desert oasis with a large luxury pool and dining room.


You’ll find Glamping Tents with modern amenities like real beds, bathrooms, showers, and even a small private pool.


The different Glamping levels are Polaris, Perseid and Orion. Each has an increased level of experience.

 

For more on music festivals in 2024-2025, hit the Spacelab Music Festival Guide.

 

