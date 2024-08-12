  Top 10 Social Media Apps Right Now  

In the ever-changing world of social media, things are definitely hopping right now. Lots of change.

The social media platforms that are the biggest and best are listed below—and some might surprise you, from names that people think are not in use any more (they are) and some of the biggest aren’t getting a lot of hype, but are still HUGE.

There’s an exciting battle between what’s most important—shot video or long video, an endless barrage of new AI tools, social shopping as people try to make some money and more.

There’s also INSANE trends: food, politics, AI, relationship issues, new music and more.

Here’s a list of the top 10 social media platforms as of the end of July 2024. Facebook leads with 3.07 billion users, dominating the social media landscape with extensive reach and strong engagement, especially useful for marketers. YouTube has 2.5 billion users, known for its vast video content and significant influence on consumer decisions. WhatsApp also boasts 2 billion users, excelling in secure messaging and increasing business use. Instagram ties with WhatsApp at 2 billion users, standing out for its visual appeal and effectiveness in influencer marketing. TikTok engages 1.6 billion users with short-form videos, particularly popular among younger audiences. WeChat has 1.36 billion users, primarily in China, offering a multifunctional app combining social media, messaging, and mobile payments. Facebook Messenger follows with 977 million users, widely used for personal and business communication. Telegram has 900 million users, known for its strong privacy features and versatile messaging. Snapchat appeals to 800 million users, especially younger demographics, with its unique ephemeral content and AR features. Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, has 755 million users, with strong integration into local e-commerce. Most Popular Apps Users July 2024 1. Facebook 3,070 million 2. YouTube 2,500 million 3. WhatsApp 2,000 million 4. Instagram 2,000 million 5. TikTok 1,600 million 6. WeChat 1,360 million 7. Messenger 977 million 8. Telegram 900 million 9. Snapchat 800 million 10. Douyin 755 million

