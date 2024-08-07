  X Brings Antitrust Lawsuit Accusing Advertisers Of A Boycott  

So, X (aka Twitter) just dropped a lawsuit on the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) because they’re saying GARM and some big brands like Unilever and Mars tried to pull a shady move when they backed out of thier ads on X. If X wins this case, it could mean more cash coming back in, which could be good news for content creators who rely on ads. But all this legal drama could keep advertisers on edge, which might hurt how much creators can make in the meantime. Plus, depending on how things shake out, it might change what kind of content flies on the platform and what gets the axe. So, creators might need to keep an eye on how this all plays out. Basically, X is accusing them of banding together to cut off a ton of ad money after Elon Musk took over. They’re claiming this wasn’t just a bunch of advertisers making their own decisions, but more like a planned attack to mess with X’s money and quiet down certain voices on the platform. Linda Yaccarino, who’s running the show at X, is saying this boycott was meant to mess with X’s whole vibe as a place where everyone can share their thoughts. The lawsuit is based on antitrust laws, saying GARM’s actions were illegal and hurt not just X but also the free flow of ideas online. It’s part of a bigger fight Musk has been having with groups he says are driving advertisers away from the platform.