  3 Ways To Manage Notifications In iOS 18  

In iOS 18, notifications got a serious upgrade, giving us way more control and customization. Apple’s cutting distractions and boosting efficiency with things like better Focus Modes, smarter notification summaries, and detailed per-app settings. It’s to help you stay on top of what matters without drowning in alerts. This update is a solid step toward making life with your Apple devices smoother and less cluttered.

Here are three ways to manage notifications in iOS 18: Focus Mode: You can create personalized Focus Modes (like Work, Sleep, or Driving) that limit or filter notifications based on your current activity. Customize each mode to only allow certain apps or contacts to notify you during that time.



Notification Summary: iOS 18 offers a feature to bundle non-urgent notifications and deliver them in a scheduled summary. You can choose specific times when these notifications will appear, so you aren't interrupted throughout the day.



Per-App Notification Settings: For more control, go into the notification settings for each app and customize how they notify you. You can choose between banners, alerts, or sounds—or disable notifications entirely for certain apps.

