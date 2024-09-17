  Apple iOS 18 Guide  

iOS 18 is officially rolling out. We get a wave of new features, improvements, and a fresh take on how we as iPhone users interact with our devices. Check back for updates! One of the biggest hopes is the new Apple Intelligence system, which promises to make us even smarter in anticipating our needs and enhancing user experience across the board. GET A NEW IPAD So far, people seem especially hyped about the redesigned widgets and enhanced privacy features. Also try: New Apple iOS 18.2 Features Here’s a breakdown of some of the standout features in iOS 18: iOS 18 Features Interactive widgets Redesigned widgets now offer real-time interactivity right from the home screen. Multi-device FaceTime Start a FaceTime call on your iPhone and seamlessly transfer it to another Apple device. Apple Intelligence Smarter automation and improved Siri integration, designed to anticipate your needs based on context. Improved Messages app

iMessage now supports bold, italic, underline, and strikethrough text, plus animations. RCS support is also added for better Android compatibility.

Live voicemail transcription See live transcriptions of voicemail messages as they’re being left, so you can decide if it’s worth picking up.

Improved Safari profiles Users can create different profiles for work, personal, and more, keeping browsing history and tabs separate.

Revamped Health app More personalized tracking, including mental health insights and a journaling feature.

Smarter notifications Notifications are now more context-aware and easier to manage. Passwords app

Securely store all your credentials, including passwords and security alerts, in a dedicated app. Moving this feature from Settings makes it easier to find and manage. Organized Photos library

The redesigned Photos app lets you pin custom collections like “wedding photos” or “trip to Aruba,” replacing tabs with a cleaner grid layout. The carousel view shown at WWDC was dropped. Personalized home screen

You can rearrange apps around the edges, leaving the middle space for your wallpaper. App icons can also be tinted or resized for a custom look.

How To Upgrade To iOS 18

If you’re excited to jump in, updating to iOS 18 is simple. Head to Settings > General > Software Update and tap “Download and Install.” Make sure you’ve got a stable Wi-Fi connection and enough battery life before you start. And let’s not forget the new Apple Intelligence feature—this is where Apple’s machine learning really steps up, helping you get things done faster and more intuitively. Expect smarter suggestions, faster shortcuts, and better context-aware assistance throughout the OS. Not all iPhones can upgrade to iOS 18. If you have an iPhone X or newer, you’re good to go. However, older models (iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and earlier) are not supported. For newer models, like iPhone 14 and 15, you’ll get the full suite of features, including enhanced Apple Intelligence and live voicemail. If you’re using an older supported model, some advanced features like interactive widgets might be limited. For iPad users, iPadOS 18 is rolling out, but only for certain models. If you have an iPad Pro (2nd gen or later), iPad Air (3rd gen or later), or iPad mini (5th gen or later), you can upgrade. Just like with iPhones, newer iPads will have full access to features like interactive widgets and enhanced multitasking, while older models may see some limitations in performance and functionality.

