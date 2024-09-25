Snapchat is rolling out fresh new updates for creators, and the make it easier to manage your accounts, engage with your followers, and monetize your content.

With features like a simplified profile switch, pinned Snaps, and new collaboration tools, creators can build their brand and connect with audiences more effectively.

New Snapchat Creator Features Simplified profile design to switch between personal and public accounts.





Pinning favorite Snaps for easier access.





Music-backed templates for content sharing.





New interaction tools: Replies and Quoting for engaging with followers.

Snap Star Collab Studio for brand partnerships and audience data sharing.

Monetization opportunities through Stories and Spotlight.





Enhanced use of creative tools like Lenses and Sounds for content creation.



You can now pin your best Snaps and use music-backed templates to keep content fresh and easily shareable. It’s a small change, but it makes a big difference in keeping standout moments front and center.

To level up on your engagement game, Snapchat has introduced Replies and Quoting, to make it easier for you to connect with your followers.

These features allow for more interaction and deeper conversations—turning passive viewing into active engagement.

For creators looking to cash in on collaborations, Snap Star Collab Studio is here. It makes partnerships between creators and brands easier, with new tools for audience data sharing that pave the way for more authentic collaborations.

Snapchat is offering more ways for creators to get paid through Stories and Spotlight. By tapping into Snapchat’s creative suite—Lenses and Sounds—creators can build their brand and make money at the same time.

5 Ways To Use The New Snapchat Creator Features Create a series of tutorials with music-backed templates, making your learning content more interesting.



Collaborate with brands by using Snap Star Collab Studio for authentic partnerships.



Share behind-the-scenes content through Stories and get rewarded while building a stronger fan base.



Launch a branded mini-series using templates and music, creating a running series of episodes or content drops.



Monetize with exclusive Lenses tied to a specific campaign or event, for better engagement while using your creativity.

