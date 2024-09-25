YouTube’s 2024 update is a flex on what AI can do for creators. First up is Dream Screen, which lets you drop AI-generated video backgrounds into Shorts, making your six-second clips pop with minimal effort. There's also an Inspiration Tab, an AI tool to help creators brainstorm fresh content ideas.

For global creators, YouTube’s got your back with automatic dubbing that preserves both your voice and vibe. Plus, expanded shopping features and gifts to help you engage with your audience like never before. It’s YouTube leveling up for the creative hustle.

New YouTube Creator Features Dream Screen integration with Google DeepMind's Veo for Shorts, allowing AI-generated video backgrounds and 6-second clips.





Inspiration Tab powered by AI, helping creators brainstorm ideas





Communities feature for fan engagement and discussion





Hype tool to support emerging creators





Automatic dubbing with voice and ambiance preservation





Gifts powered by Jewels for real-time fan engagement





Expanded YouTube Shopping and better content organization for TV

YouTube’s new AI features are designed to help us push our content to new creative levels. We can now use auto-dubbing to make our content global, or use Dream Screen for AI-driven brainstorming. Here are five creative ways you can use these new features:

5 Ways To Use The New YouTube AI Creator Features Enhanced Shorts: Use Dream Screen to add dynamic AI-generated backgrounds to Shorts.

Content Ideation: Leverage the Inspiration Tab for new video ideas based on trends and audience preferences.

Localized Reach: Auto-dubbing lets you reach international audiences by seamlessly dubbing your videos.

Collaborative Ideas: Use AI to brainstorm themes for collaborations with other creators.

Event Promos: Quickly generate promo clips using Dream Screen for events or product launches.