Aphex Twin Has A New Book Coming - Get The Details

  
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Music mastermind Aphex Twin is releasing a book called Aphex Twin: A Disco Pogo Tribute on October 13.


The book was compiled by Disco Pogo editor Jim Butler, and it includes interviews, essays, features and photographs from all of Aphex Twin’s career span.

 

LISTEN NOW: APHEX TWIN Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition)


You’ll find some pretty cool images from the career of Richard D. James, a.k.a. Aphex Twin.


So far, the response has been generally positive, talking about the book’s depth and the unique perspectives it brings to Aphex Twin's career. Reviewers have really dug the book's ability to dive into the nuances of Aphex Twin's music and persona.


The images include a cover shot by the photographer Wolfgang Tillmans. Paul Nicholson, the guy who designed the Aphex Twin logo, dug into his archives for this one. Take a look here.


And James' labels—Warp Records, R&S Records, and Rephlex—also collaborated to make it happen.


 


This book is actually a follow-up to Disco Pogo's tribute to Daft Punk from 2023. And just last year, they dropped a book that dives into every single one of James' tracks, written by Beau Waddell when he was just 17.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
