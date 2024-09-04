  LISTEN NOW: APHEX TWIN Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition)  

Aphex Twin just dropped "th1 [evnslower]" on streaming for the first time today. It’s an 11-minute-plus track from the expanded edition of Selected Ambient Works Volume II, which is getting re-released on October 4th to celebrate its 30th anniversary! Listen farther below.

This new version will be available in all the formats: a four-LP box set, standard four-LP pressing, three-disc CD, two-pack cassette, and of course, digitally.

This album, a cornerstone of electronic music, earned a perfect 10 from Pitchfork and ranks as one of the best ambient records ever.

Written in his early 20s, Aphex Twin moved from the lush sounds of SAW 85-92 to these beatless, haunting soundscapes, laying the groundwork for his more complex future work.

It’s both beautiful and unsettling—a must for any fan of electronic history.

The album is available in the following options at Bleep:

Vinyl (4×LP): $49.99 – Comes with polylined sleeves, a foil-blocked wide spine outer sleeve, a fold-out poster, and a sticker insert. Releases on October 4, 2024.

CD (3×CD): $22.99 – Includes a foil-blocked case-bound sleeve and a booklet. Releases on October 4, 2024.

Cassette (2×Cassette): $39.99 – Exclusive double cassette with individual cases and printed inlays. Releases on December 6, 2024.

Download: $13.99 – Available in MP3, WAV, FLAC, or WAV (24-bit).