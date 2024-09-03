  Apple Has A Redesigned Magic Keyboard For iPad  

Apple has a new low end iPad magic keyboard that it's working on.

Apple offered an updated magic keyboard back in May that included some nice upgrades, including a metal Palm rest, a more durable build, a bigger trackpad, and function keys.

But now Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has said that Apple suppliers are working on a new even more affordable version for next year. This is likely to be announced at the Apple event in September.

There's even an iPad keyboard aimed at the entry level iPad and iPad air.

It seems likely that this new keyboard will be released by mid 2025.

