   
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
TECH MUSIC FESTIVALS METAVERSE        
 
     
     
 
     
 

Apple Has A Redesigned Magic Keyboard For iPad

  
     
  Apple Has A Redesigned Magic Keyboard For iPad  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Apple has a new low end iPad magic keyboard that it's working on.


Apple offered an updated magic keyboard back in May that included some nice upgrades, including a metal Palm rest, a more durable build, a bigger trackpad, and function keys.


But now Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has said that Apple suppliers are working on a new even more affordable version for next year. This is likely to be announced at the Apple event in September.


There's even an iPad keyboard aimed at the entry level iPad and iPad air.


It seems likely that this new keyboard will be released by mid 2025.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 