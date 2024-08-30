  Here’s Why The iPhone 16 Event Will Disappoint  

The Apple iPhone event is now a completely real thing — it's happening on September 9 at 10 AM Pacific time. It’s being called “It’s Glowtime.”

The expectations around the iPhone 16 event is the lineup of phones, which include the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16+. Also expected to be announced are the details for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

It's rumored that there will be a new iPhone color.

Although it's expected that the new Apple Intelligence features would be included in this announcement, it looks like most of those releases won't happen until 2025. This will lead to a lag time between the new iPhone release date, and when the features will be usable on the phone. I'm a total optimist, but knowing how cynical the tech press ands consumers can be, I see the lag time of Apple Intelligence features being a pain point for people to complain about. That said, I hope I'm wrong and AI will start out strong. There are a number of good new iPhone 16 features in the works, listed below.

Here’s What to Expect for New iPhone 16 Features

Processor Upgrades: The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be powered by the A18 Pro chip, offering improved performance and enhanced AI capabilities under Apple's new "Apple Intelligence" platform. The standard models will likely use a slightly older A17 chip. Display and Camera Improvements: The Pro models will see larger displays and improved camera systems, potentially including new features like a "Capture" button for better camera functionality. This button might be capacitive and could serve as a dedicated shutter button or a zoom control within the Camera app. New Button: There's speculation about a new button located under the power button, which could be used as a dedicated camera shutter or for other customizable functions. AI and iOS 18 Integration: The event will likely emphasize AI advancements with iOS 18, particularly in the form of new visual feedback features like glowing screen borders when using Siri. Additional Announcements: Alongside the iPhone, Apple is expected to introduce new Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Series 10 with a thinner design, and new AirPods with USB-C and possibly active noise cancellation.

