  BlueSky Just Added 3 Million New Users—Here’s Why Everyone’s Using It  

BlueSky announced that it had gained 3 million new users, bringing its total user base to over 9 million. This surge is largely attributed to the recent ban of X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil, which has caused many Brazilian users to flock to BlueSky.

The platform was originally developed as a decentralized alternative to X, and it has seen rapid growth and holds a prominent spot in app store rankings, particularly in Brazil.

BlueSky is like X’s rebellious cousin that embraces decentralization.

It gives users control over their own algorithms and feeds, while leaning into customization and community-driven moderation. Think of it as the next-gen social app that’s taking privacy and freedom of choice to the next level.

Additionally, BlueSky is preparing to roll out new features, including video support.

New Bluesky Features

Direct Messages (DMs)

hey have already rolled out a basic version of DMs, allowing one-to-one communication with options to restrict who can message you.

Video Support

Soon, users will be able to upload 90-second video clips to their posts, a highly requested feature.

Improved Custom Feeds

This will give users more control over their timelines, including tools for better feed discovery, “show more/less” buttons, and better caching for improved performance.

Anti-Harassment Tools

BlueSky is enhancing its moderation tools, focusing on anti-harassment features like reply control and blocking lists.

OAuth Integration

OAuth, or Open Authorization, is an open-standard framework that lets you grant third parties access to your information without sharing your password. Soon, you’ll be able to log into other apps using their BlueSky account, similar to how "Log in with Facebook" works.

Post Embeds

The ability to embed BlueSky posts on external websites is now available, further expanding how users can share content off-platform​.

