  Canva's Shocking Price Hike: What You Need to Do Before It Hits Your Wallet  

Canva's about to jack up the prices on some of their subscriptions next year, and it's no small hike. They're pushing their new generative AI features hard, and that's where the extra cost is coming from.

Content creators are pretty unhappy about Canva's massive price hike, and many are recommending a few key strategies in response.

Some are suggesting it's time to look at alternative tools that offer similar features without the hefty price tag. Alternatives like Visme, Kittl, and Adobe Express are being floated as potential replacements.

Another piece of advice circulating is to export and backup your existing work on Canva.

This is especially important if you're considering switching platforms, as you want to ensure you don't lose access to any critical designs. Some users are also cleaning out their accounts and preparing to move their workflows elsewhere to avoid the ongoing costs.

Here in the US, some users are seeing their subscription go from $120 a year for up to five users to $500. They’re tossing in a 40% discount for the first year, bringing it down to $300.

If you're on Canva Teams, the business plan where you can add multiple users, brace yourself—prices could jump by over 300% in some cases. Canva’s trying to justify this by saying all the new AI tools have really upped the game and added value to their platform.

A lot of folks were grandfathered into these lower rates that Canva’s not offering anymore. But in April, Canva quietly shifted the pricing for new Teams subscribers to $10 per user per month with a minimum of three users.

