  Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Is Here. This Is How You Can Prepare.  

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is a strategy designed to adapt content for AI-driven platforms that generate responses, such as ChatGPT and Google AI.

It’s also likely to replace Search Engine Optimization (SEO) as we’ve known it up until now.

GEO focuses on making sure that content is well-structured, relevant to your context, and can be easily synthesized by AI systems to give us more accurate and relevant results for users.

Unlike traditional SEO, GEO targets how AI systems interpret and present information to us, which helps us as content creators to increase visibility and engagement in AI-powered environments.

GEO + SEO Is The New Superpower

Combining GEO and SEO will help our content perform well in both an AI-driven and traditional search environments by bringing together strategies for both.

A dual approach will make sure that content is optimized for AI responses while still following traditional search engine ranking factors, expanding overall reach and engagement.

The best of both worlds.

How To Combine GEO + SEO

Focus on user intent: Customize your content to answer specific user queries, optimizing for both search engines and AI. This means less focus on keywords, and more focus on answering questions for how they might be phrased by person asking a question while speaking.

Engage with AI-generated content trends: Analyze popular AI output and adjust your strategy accordingly.

Write content summaries: Include concise overviews that AI can easily synthesize.

Focus on semantic search: Incorporate synonyms and related terms to help AI understand context. Stop focusing on strict, keyword-only approaches.

Use clear headings and structure: Help AI and traditional search engines easily understand and extract key information. This means using H1, H2, H3 etc. to prioritize information into relevant groups and subgroups.

Answer questions directly: Provide clear and concise answers at the beginning of your content.

Incorporate relevant keywords: Keywords still matter tho, so maintain SEO best practices by using keywords that both AI and search engines can recognize.

Optimize for voice search: Phrase content naturally to align with AI-generated responses.

Create evergreen content: Ensure long-term relevance for both AI platforms and SEO.