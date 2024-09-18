  Here’s What Was Announced At The YouTube Made On YouTube Event  

YouTube just wrapped up its “Made on YouTube” event, and they dropped some great new tools for creators.

It was a solid mix of innovation and practicality. They rolled out features aimed at streamlining content creation, like enhanced AI tools for video editing and automation, which is great for creators trying to juggle too much at once.

The integration with Shorts and easier monetization options stood out too—there’s more ways to earn without jumping through hoops.

The mood was definitely creator-first, and it feels like YouTube is pushing to keep their community happy and productive.

Plus, they teased some cool interactive features that'll make engagement way smoother. All in all, a win for creators looking to level up.

New YouTube Creator Features

Communities

Creators can now enable Communities on their channel to connect more deeply with their audiences. It's a space where both creators and fans can share art, ideas, and interact around favorite topics.

Community Hub

The Community Hub in YouTube Studio is improving too, helping creators better engage with their audiences. Plus, AI-driven comment suggestions will keep creators responsive as their fanbase grows.

Auto Dubbing

Auto dubbing is expanding, making it easier for creators to reach global audiences with automatic audio track translation.

Hype

Viewers can now “hype” small and mid-sized creators, boosting their content to a weekly leaderboard, extending the love beyond just a like.

Stand out with seasons

YouTube is adding features like organizing content into seasons and auto-playing videos on the channel page to make content shine on TVs.

YouTube Shopping

YouTube Shopping’s affiliate program is expanding to Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, with over 250,000 creators already on board.

Gifts, powered by Jewels

Jewels-powered Gifts are coming to vertical live, giving viewers a new way to react and creators another way to earn.

Veo is coming to Dream Screen

Dream Screen, which lets you generate backgrounds in YouTube Shorts, is getting an upgrade. With Google DeepMind’s new video model, Veo, you'll see more realistic backgrounds and even standalone video clips.

Inspiration

The Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio is getting smarter, curating suggestions you can turn into full projects. It refines ideas, titles, thumbnails, and outlines to match your vibe.

