Innings Festival 2025 Dates Are Out, Get The Details

 
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Inning festival will return to Tempe Arizona on February 21-22 in 2025, bringing its unique blend of music and baseball to the festival scene once again.

 

It's happening at Tempe Beach Park, which aligns with spring training sessions for the cactus league.

 

Spacelab Innings Festival 2025 Guide

 

There's also going to be a second festival, during a second weekend. The dates are February 28 through March 1, 2025 and it will be called “Extra Innings.”

 

They've done this before, and it usually features country music as well as the interactive baseball activities with appearances by major league baseball players.

 

Tickets haven't been released yet so check back for updates on when they become available. The Spacelab Innings Festival Guide for 2025 can keep you up-to-date on all things with the festival.

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
