  Instagram Stories Are Getting Comments  

Instagram is introducing a new feature that lets you comment directly on Stories.

Before this, the only way to respond to a Story was through a DM, but now you can leave a comment that everyone following the account can see—if the person who posted it has comments turned on.

This will make Instagram Stories more interactive by allowing users to engage more publicly with Stories, creating a sense of community.

It adds flexibility with the option to comment or DM, making conversations easier and more visible.

You can also still respond with a DM if the person allows it, and there’s even an option to reply to a comment with a DM by swiping left on the text and tapping the DM icon.

Recent IG Stories features that have been rolled out include customizable templates, AI-generated backgrounds, and a growing selection of interactive stickers to make your Stories stand out.