META’S New AR Glasses - What To Expect

  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Meta is getting ready to release their AR glasses on September 25th, 2024 at an event at the Connect conference in Menlo Park


The expectation is that the AR glasses will deliver a complete augmented reality experience, instead of the simpler heads up display like Google Glass did.


The buzz has been on what the exact features and specs of the glasses will be.


Here's the five most anticipated and widely rumored features to be included:

 


A True Augmented Reality Experience

 

The glasses are designed to be a genuine AR device and not just a simple HUD system. Meta is hoping to achieve immersive and spatial computing capabilities.

 


Versatile Functionality

 

The AR glasses are expected to support both HUD (heads-up display) features for daily tasks like shopping as well as more complex AR experiences for work and play.

 


High Performance Chip

 

It's expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR2 GEN 1 or GEN 2 chip. Either way, this will be a high power experience.

 


EMG Wristband Control

 

The glasses are likely to include a wristband that uses electromyography to interpret electrical signals from your muscle movements. This will enable people to do gesture-based control.

 


Hi Field Of View Immersion

 

The field of view immersion is expected to be better than anything we've ever seen before, and set a new standard in AR glasses.


Things that are a complete secret for now are the duration of battery life and whether or not the glasses will need to be tethered to a mobile phone.


Meta might also introduce its third-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses. Rumor has it they'll feature a heads-up display and come equipped with Meta AI.


  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
