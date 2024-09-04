  Microsoft Copilot Release Date Is Out. Here’s What You Need To Know.  

Microsoft is gearing up for a big Copilot event later this month, and it’s for the “next phase of Copilot innovation.” Satya Nadella, the CEO, and Jared Spataro, who heads up AI at work, are running the show. They’re calling it the “Wave 2” Copilot event, and it’s happening on Monday, September 16th at 8 AM Pacific / 11 AM Eastern. ChatGPT 5 Release Date They’re hosting it on LinkedIn, and it’s going to focus more on how their Copilot features are being used in business. Microsoft is getting ready to rebrand Copilot as “Microsoft 365 Copilot in Word.” They’re also renaming “Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365” to, you guessed it, “Microsoft 365 Copilot.” Copilot VS ChatGPT | What Is Microsoft Copilot? How Can I Use It? But the event’s not just about slapping new labels on everything. Microsoft is expected to roll out some fresh Copilot features for Microsoft 365, likely in an effort to convince more companies to bite the bullet and sign up for their $30 per user per month plan. While they’ve already introduced Copilot’s AI capabilities in Office apps earlier this year, there’s still a bit of a tug-of-war happening among businesses over whether it’s worth the price tag. People are generally interested to see what new features Microsoft will roll out for both business and consumer versions of Copilot. Microsoft has been pushing hard as a leader in AI for its Office apps, and tech insiders are curious if these updates will finally justify the $30 per user per month subscription, especially with ongoing debates about its actual value. We might also see new features for Copilot Pro, Microsoft’s consumer subscription, which runs $20 a month. It gives you AI tools in Word, similar to the business version, but honestly, it hasn’t seen much action since it launched. In fact, Microsoft even pulled a GPT Builder feature from Copilot Pro back in June.



