  NEW YOUTUBE: Text and Filters for Shorts Thumbnails, Edit Shorts Thumbnails  

YouTube just rolled out some cool new tools for creators, especially for those into Shorts. Now, you can actually customize your thumbnails with text, emojis, and filters—straight from your iPhone or Android.

What’s New with Shorts Thumbnails:

Text and Filters on Thumbnails: You can now spice up your Shorts thumbnails with text, emojis, and even filters, all without needing any fancy editing software.

How to Edit: It’s super simple—just tap the pencil icon on the top left, scroll through to pick the frame you want, and then go wild with text, emojis, or filters. When you’re done, just hit the check mark at the top right to save.

Post-Upload Editing: Didn’t get it perfect the first time? No worries, you can now tweak your thumbnails even after you’ve uploaded the video, on both iOS and Android.

Display of Thumbnails

Visibility: These custom thumbnails won’t show up in the Shorts feed itself (where most people watch), but they’ll be visible on other parts of YouTube like the homepage, subscriptions, and channel pages.

Future Plans

Additional Functionality: YouTube’s not stopping here—they’re working on even more features for Shorts thumbnails, with new stuff possibly dropping next year.

Community Feedback: They’re asking creators to drop their ideas and feedback in the comments of the video below, so if you’ve got thoughts, now’s your chance to be heard.



