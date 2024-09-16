  New Apple iOS 18.2 Features For Release  

Apple has set high expectations for iOS 18, but many of the promised features haven’t shown up yet in the current iOS 18.0 and 18.1 betas. Most of these features are slated for a “later this year” release, so we’re likely looking at iOS 18.2 for their debut—fingers crossed there are no delays.

Historically, Apple’s x.2 iOS updates drop in December, so any features missing from iOS 18 and 18.1 will probably make their way into this final 2024 update. While there’s always a slim chance Apple could sneak some big features into a late 18.1 beta, it’s not something they typically do.

ChatGPT Integration in Siri During Apple’s latest earnings call, CEO Tim Cook mentioned that Apple Intelligence features are rolling out in stages. Specifically, he teased that ChatGPT integration with Siri will be available “by the end of the calendar year.”

Adding to the excitement, Apple is reportedly backing OpenAI’s next funding round, signaling strong confidence in their AI technology.

Expanding Apple Intelligence At the iPhone 16 keynote, Apple announced that Apple Intelligence will support more English-speaking countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK. Previously, this feature was limited to US English, so this expansion is great news for users in these regions.

Genmoji & Image Playground We caught a glimpse of Apple’s image generation features at WWDC in June, but they haven’t appeared in any betas since. While there’s been no official word on the release date, it looks like these features will drop later in 2024. Hearing Health Enhancements for AirPods Pro 2 Apple also teased new hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 during the iPhone 16 keynote. These include a hearing protection mode that adds passive noise cancellation in loud settings and a “clinical grade” hearing aid with a personalized hearing profile. Currently undergoing FDA certification, these features are expected to launch alongside iOS 18.2 later this year.

Revamped Mail App A redesigned Mail app with a fresh look and better organization is on the horizon, according to Apple's website. Keep an eye out for this update later this year.

More We’ll also see a new screen for selecting your default browser in the EU, and full support for robot vacuums to the Home app later this year.

Stay tuned for these exciting updates as Apple continues to enhance the iOS ecosystem throughout 2024!

