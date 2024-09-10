   
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
TECH MUSIC FESTIVALS METAVERSE        
 
     
     
 
     
 

North Coast Music Festival 2025 Ticket Presale - What You Need To Know

  
     
  North Coast Music Festival 2025 Ticket Presale  
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

The 2025 North Coast Music Festival presale is happening on Thursday, September 12, at 11:30 a.m. CT. This presale offers early access to tickets at the lowest prices available, along with layaway options to spread payments over eight months. 

 

The North Coast Music Festival energy is just insane—everyone's vibing together under the Chicago skyline, and the stages are next-level with mind-blowing visuals. The music ranges from deep house to heavy bass, so there’s always something to keep you moving. The festival dates are August 29 - 31, 2025.

 

The Spacelab North Coast Music Festival 2025 Guide

 

It's a great chance if you want to go to the festival to lock in your passes early. You’ll also get to choose from different pass types before they potentially sell out.

 

While the lineup hasn't been revealed yet, if previous years are any indication, it's likely to feature a wide range of electronic music artists and exciting performances. More details on the lineup will be available in the coming months.

 

For more information and to get in on the presale, you can check out the festival’s official site​.

 

To find more music festivals, hit the Space Lab Music Festival Guide. 		 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 