North Coast Music Festival 2025 Ticket Presale - What You Need To Know

The 2025 North Coast Music Festival presale is happening on Thursday, September 12, at 11:30 a.m. CT. This presale offers early access to tickets at the lowest prices available, along with layaway options to spread payments over eight months. The North Coast Music Festival energy is just insane—everyone's vibing together under the Chicago skyline, and the stages are next-level with mind-blowing visuals. The music ranges from deep house to heavy bass, so there’s always something to keep you moving. The festival dates are August 29 - 31, 2025. The Spacelab North Coast Music Festival 2025 Guide It's a great chance if you want to go to the festival to lock in your passes early. You’ll also get to choose from different pass types before they potentially sell out. While the lineup hasn't been revealed yet, if previous years are any indication, it's likely to feature a wide range of electronic music artists and exciting performances. More details on the lineup will be available in the coming months. For more information and to get in on the presale, you can check out the festival’s official site​. To find more music festivals, hit the Space Lab Music Festival Guide.