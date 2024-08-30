North Coast Music Festival in Chicago calls itself "Summer's Last Stand" ... it happens over Labor Day weekend, with a lineup of electronic music and hip-hop! It's located at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. This is a suburb southwest of downtown Chicago. The expected North Coast Music Festival 2025 dates are August 29 - 31, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates. The lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates. Last year's North Coast Music Festival lineup had Above & Beyond, DJ Diesel, Sidepiece, Subtronics, Sullivan King, Deorro, Netsky and more. TICKETS Tickets come in General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus and Platinum. NORTH COAST MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS NORTH COAST TICKETS ON STUBHUB General Admission: Grants access to all general festival areas, including the multiple stages and art installations.

VIP: VIP tickets provide enhanced access, including expedited entry, access to VIP-only viewing areas, exclusive bars, and VIP lounges with comfortable seating.

VIP Plus: This level offers all the benefits of VIP, plus additional perks like complimentary drinks, exclusive VIP restrooms, and dedicated VIP entrance lanes.

Platinum: The top-tier option includes all VIP Plus perks along with exclusive backstage access, meet-and-greets with artists, side-stage viewing areas, and premium festival merchandise. FIRST DAY OF SUMMER IS HERE & WE’RE THAT MUCH CLOSER TO RETURNING HOME ☀️✨ WE’RE JUST WARMING UP! STAY TUNED FOR MUCH MORE INFO ON YOUR ADVENTURE 📲



MORE INFO → https://t.co/K9KdAt4xR5 pic.twitter.com/43CS6T56gU — North Coast 🌈☀️ (@northcoastfest) June 20, 2024 The festival spans multiple stages, with a mix of house, dubstep, and techno. People praise the diverse lineup, which includes a mix of popular DJs and emerging artists across various electronic genres. The good vibes are a favorite for people, with many fans appreciating the friendly and vibrant crowd. The venue offers plenty of space for multiple stages, art installations, and a large, energetic crowd. There are two campgrounds with similar options that include Tent camping, RV camping or rentals of large and small cabins. North Coast Music Festival has some of the biggest names in electronic music on its lineups as well as up-and-coming acts. LINEUP

The North Coast Music Festival lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced. Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website. This will not cost you any additional money if you buy through Spacelab links. It’s actually a great way to support Spacelab!