  Oasis Are Back! New Tour, New Album. Get The Details.  

It looks like the long-rumored Oasis reunion isn't just about the upcoming 2025 tour—Liam Gallagher has confirmed that a new album is "already finished." This would be their first release since Dig Out Your Soul back in 2008. Their tour kicks off in July 2025 with dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin—so plenty of opportunities to see them live, but it'll be in those major stadiums, not the festival circuit​. If you're hoping to catch Oasis at a festival during their 2025 reunion tour, unfortunately, it looks like they won't be playing any festivals. The band has made it clear that their highly anticipated Oasis Live '25 tour will stick to massive stadium gigs across the UK and Ireland. Sure, they say this now to sell tickets to the shows, but who knows? Maybe later they'll announce plans for Reading Festival, Isle Of Wight Festival, or even be the reunion band for Coachella in 2025. The news has sparked a lot of excitement, especially since Liam's been dropping hints on social media for months. He cheekily responded to a fan who asked if a new album was "in the air," saying, "It's in the bag, mate." Classic Liam. The energy started building when Liam hinted at recording sessions last year, and now it seems this new album will go hand-in-hand with their massive 2025 arena tour, which is already selling out across the UK and Ireland. Fans have been going wild not only for the music but also for the ticketing drama surrounding the tour, with Ticketmaster now under investigation due to issues with dynamic pricing. So, it's official—new music from Oasis is on the horizon, and we'll probably hear more details as their tour dates approach.


