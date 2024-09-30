   
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
TECH MUSIC FESTIVALS METAVERSE        
 
     
     
 
     
 

Oasis North American Tour Is On! Find Out More.

  
     
   
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Oasis is finally hitting North America again in 2025, which is wild because it's been since '09 that they last played here. 


They’re doing five big stadium gigs, starting in Toronto on August 24, then hitting places like Chicago, East Rutherford (right by NYC), L.A., and wrapping up in Mexico City on September 12. They also recently announced an Oasis tour for the UK and Ireland.

 

OASIS TICKETS



Cage the Elephant is opening for all of the U.S. dates, which is pretty cool.

 

 

Presales are live right now, and the general sale kicks off on October 4, 12:00 PM via Ticketmaster. Registration for a ticket pre-sale is  open right now at www.oasisinet.com until October 1st at 8am ET.


So you’ll want to be on that fast.


They’ve already sold out every single show in the UK, so you know these tickets will go quick.


Oasis Tour Dates 2025

07-04 Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium

07-05 Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium

07-11 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-12 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-16 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-19 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-20 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-25 London, England - Wembley Stadium

07-26 London, England - Wembley Stadium

07-30 London, England - Wembley Stadium

08-02 London, England - Wembley Stadium

08-03 London, England - Wembley Stadium

08-08 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08-09 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08-12 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08-16 Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

08-17 Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

08-24 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Stadium

08-28 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

08-31 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

09-06 Padadena, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium

09-12 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

09-27 London, England - Wembley Stadium

09-28 London, England - Wembley Stadium

 


  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 