Oasis North American Tour Is On! Find Out More.

Oasis is finally hitting North America again in 2025, which is wild because it's been since '09 that they last played here.

They’re doing five big stadium gigs, starting in Toronto on August 24, then hitting places like Chicago, East Rutherford (right by NYC), L.A., and wrapping up in Mexico City on September 12. They also recently announced an Oasis tour for the UK and Ireland.









Cage the Elephant is opening for all of the U.S. dates, which is pretty cool.

Presales are live right now, and the general sale kicks off on October 4, 12:00 PM via Ticketmaster. Registration for a ticket pre-sale is open right now at www.oasisinet.com until October 1st at 8am ET.

So you’ll want to be on that fast.





They’ve already sold out every single show in the UK, so you know these tickets will go quick.

Oasis Tour Dates 2025

07-04 Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium

07-05 Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium

07-11 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-12 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-16 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-19 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-20 Manchester, England - Heaton Park

07-25 London, England - Wembley Stadium

07-26 London, England - Wembley Stadium

07-30 London, England - Wembley Stadium

08-02 London, England - Wembley Stadium

08-03 London, England - Wembley Stadium

08-08 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08-09 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08-12 Edinburgh, Scotland - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08-16 Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

08-17 Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

08-24 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Stadium

08-28 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

08-31 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

09-06 Padadena, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium

09-12 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

09-27 London, England - Wembley Stadium

09-28 London, England - Wembley Stadium