   
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
TECH MUSIC FESTIVALS METAVERSE        
 
     
     
 
     
 

OpenAI Launched New ChatGPT Voices. Conversations Just Got Real, Find Out Why.

  
     
  OpenAI Launched New ChatGPT Voices. Conversations Just Got Real, Find Out Why.  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

OpenAI is rolling out Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT Plus and Team users, aiming to reach everyone by the end of the week. 

 

This new feature, part of the GPT-4o model, offers a more natural, human-like conversation experience. 

 

You can now talk to the chatbot, and it'll respond with enhanced emotional tones and even catch non-verbal cues like interruptions.

 

The update also brings five new voices—Arbor, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale—joining the existing lineup. Advanced Voice Mode now integrates Custom Instructions and Memory, so the AI remembers your preferences across chats.

 

 Plus, it's got improved conversational speed, better handling of accents, and smoother dialogues in foreign languages.

 

OpenAI used advanced neural text-to-speech technology to make these voices sound more human. They trained the models on massive amounts of real human speech to capture nuances like tone, emotion, and pacing. 

 

The idea was to move past robotic responses and create an AI that feels like a natural conversation partner—even picking up on interruptions and non-verbal cues.

 

The new voices are currently available only in the U.S., but OpenAI plans to expand access to more regions and to subscribers of its Edu and Enterprise plans soon.



 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 