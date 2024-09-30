   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
SOCIAL MEDIA                  
 
     
     
 
     
 

5 Ways To Use The New ChatGPT Voices Feature

  
     
  5 Ways To Use The New ChatGPT Voices Feature  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

OpenAI just rolled out advanced voice features for ChatGPT, giving it more human-like tones and expressions. For content creators, that's a whole new set of tools to make our work more engaging. It's another glimpse into the exciting AI-driven future that's unfolding for us right now.


5 Ways To Use The New ChatGPT Voices Feature


Podcast Sidekick: Use the AI as a co-host to add creative conversations to your episodes. Make the character funny, too serious or even the ultimate co-host sidekick, like Geoff on the late-night talk show The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. 

 


Voiceover Artist: Create unique voiceovers for videos without the need for human actors. Take it to the extreme and make multiple characters in a running series of episodes.

 


Virtual Interviews: Conduct interviews with historical figures or fictional characters powered by the AI's voice.

 

Social Media Engagement: Create voice-driven content for platforms like Instagram Stories or TikTok to stand out.

 

Language Practice Sessions: Host multilingual chats to help your audience learn new languages with natural-sounding dialogues.


  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 