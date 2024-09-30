OpenAI just rolled out advanced voice features for ChatGPT, giving it more human-like tones and expressions. For content creators, that's a whole new set of tools to make our work more engaging. It's another glimpse into the exciting AI-driven future that's unfolding for us right now.

5 Ways To Use The New ChatGPT Voices Feature

Podcast Sidekick: Use the AI as a co-host to add creative conversations to your episodes. Make the character funny, too serious or even the ultimate co-host sidekick, like Geoff on the late-night talk show The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.





Voiceover Artist: Create unique voiceovers for videos without the need for human actors. Take it to the extreme and make multiple characters in a running series of episodes.





Virtual Interviews: Conduct interviews with historical figures or fictional characters powered by the AI's voice.

Social Media Engagement: Create voice-driven content for platforms like Instagram Stories or TikTok to stand out.

Language Practice Sessions: Host multilingual chats to help your audience learn new languages with natural-sounding dialogues.